MILTON - Ronald Ray Budman, 77, of Milton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
Born March 16, 1943, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Charles Morris and Annabel (Wright) Budman. He was married to the former Donna Derr. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Ron was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the US Army. He had worked for Budman Auto Body, Blackhawk Auto Frame Equipment, Speece Heckler and retired from Auto Success in Ephrata.
He was a member of the Milton Borough Council, enjoyed woodworking and making how-to videos on YouTube. He was also a published author, having written for several automobile magazines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Rory Allen Budman and Jason Ray Budman, both of Milton; three grandchildren, Samantha Krick Budman, Ella Sophia Heeter and Gibson Reagan Budman; and two brothers, William Budman of Bristol and Charles Budman of Milton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Budman and a sister, Kaye Ann Budman.
Due to the current health crisis services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
