MILTON - Patricia K. Engleman, 67, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born April 13, 1954, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Anthony J. and Anna K. (Gohrs) Federico. She was married to Richard K. Engleman Jr. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Patricia was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and a 1974 graduate of Williamsport School of Commerce. She had worked for Judge Samuel Ranck in the Northumberland County Courthouse as well with his law practice, and the Law Office of Attorney Robert Benion.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton. She was a devoted wife and mother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Karl R. Engleman of Milton; a stepson Richard K. Engleman III and his wife Laura of Milton; two grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Judith A. and Andrew G. McNeal of Milton; a brother, Thomas G. Kahler of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Barbara J. Kahler.
Following Patricia’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847, or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
