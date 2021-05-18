MILTON — Services for Nevin H. Pfleegor, 96, who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, with the Rev. Doug Schafer officiating.
Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
