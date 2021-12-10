Mary E. Snyder

WATSONTOWN — Mary E. (Mensch) Snyder, 102, of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Celebration Villa, Lewisburg
She was born in Shamokin Township on April 9, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Edna (Bardell) Mensch.
On April 16, 1938, Mary married the late Raymond Snyder Sr. and they were married for 73 years until his death in 2011.
She spent much of her younger life in Mifflinburg and graduated from Mifflinburg High School Class of 1937. She was the last living member of her graduating class. Mary was a loving home maker her entire life. She volunteered at Riverwoods gift shop for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, for over 50 years where she was a past president of the Jolly Girl’s Sunday School Class.
Mary is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Carl and Judy Snyder of Milton and Edwin and Cathy Snyder of Watsontown; one son-in-law, Kenneth Bloomer of Allenwood; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond Jr. and Patricia Snyder, and Harold and Gladys Snyder; one daughter, Ruth Bloomer; an infant daughter, Jean Snyder; one great-granddaughter. Scerenity; two sisters, Esther Matney and Virginia Hughes; stepfather Lester Minnick; and two step brothers, LeRoy and Stover Minnick.
The family is asking that there be no flowers and that memorial contributions can be Made to Jolly Girl’s Sunday School Class, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 100 Lower Market St., Milton PA 17847.
A viewing for friends and family will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Please send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com
