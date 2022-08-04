LEWISBURG — Mary J. Scott, 91, formerly of Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg. Born in Philipsburg on June 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ezekiel and Susan (Kelly) Gilham. She was married on Sept. 5, 1954, to Richard L. Scott who preceded her in death on March 15, 2013.
Mary worked in housekeeping at Bucknell University and in the cafeteria at RiverWoods. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milton. Mary liked music and she was a member of the Buffalo Valley Singers. She enjoyed quilting and she loved flowers, and she kept a flower garden.
She is survived by two sons, Robert G. Scott and wife, Linda of Austin, and Tim A. Scott and wife, Donna of Lewisburg; a daughter in law, Janice Scott of New Hampshire; two granddaughters, Danielle Scott of West Milton, and Lisa Scott of West Virginia; and two great grandchildren, Kaydence and Kamryn.
Mary was also preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Scott, Jr.; five brothers, Wilbur, Ray, Lou, Robert, and Marlin Gilham; and two sisters, Trissie Shultz and Sarah Simcox.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jamie Dries officiating. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery in rural Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the First Baptist Church.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
