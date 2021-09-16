WATSONTOWN - Terry L. Weaver, 74, of Watsontown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on Dec. 31, 1946, he was the only child of the late Merle and Mary Louise (Newton) Weaver. On June 5, 1966, he married the former Judy Hurst, who survives, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Terry was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School. He worked for 21 years at Susquehanna Motor Company, New Columbia, and later retired after eight years as a janitor for the former Watsontown Elementary School.
Terry attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of wrestling and track and field. Most importantly, he cherished time spent with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are three children, Amy Noaker and her husband, Jonathan, of New Columbia, Jeffrey Weaver, of Watsontown, and Michael Weaver and his wife, Michele, of Chestnut Ridge, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Natalie Noaker, Danielle Neveu, Ryan Noaker, and Brandon, Doran and Riley Weaver; and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Owen and Oliver Neveu.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Boyd and Florence Newton; and his paternal grandparents, Ben and Jennie Weaver.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Christ Wesleyan Church, Davis Chapel, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor Ken Paulhamus, officiating. Burial will follow in the McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Terry’s memory be made to either the Missions or Benevolence fund at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847. Specify in the check memo which fund.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
