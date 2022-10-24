MIFFLINBURG — Joseph J. Di Ascro, Jr, 74, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
Born on March 7, 1948, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph J. and Sarah (Mabus) Di Ascro. He was married to the former Cynthia Knavel, who survives.
Joseph worked as a personal aide at the former Laurelton Center.
He loved his animals, doing genealogy, and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is his constant companion, Sue Fenstermacher; three sons, Joseph J. Di Ascro III, Dominick Louis and wife Melissa Di Ascro, David James and husband David (Galwon) Di Ascro; one daughter, Angela Marie Di Ascro and Daniel Hofmann; a grandson, Dakota, and granddaughter, Avery.
To share in Joseph’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
