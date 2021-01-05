LEWISBURG - Audrey L. Baylor, 96, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Sept. 1, 1924, in Jersey Shore, a daughter of the late Clarence and Jennie (Geary) Livingston. On Jan. 19, 1946, she married H. Daniel Baylor, who preceded her in death Feb. 1, 2007. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
As a teenager Audrey worked at the Forest Inn in Eagle’s Mere. Upon her graduation from Montgomery-Clinton High School in 1942, she worked for a bank in Montgomery. In 1963 she worked side-by-side with her husband Dan in building Farmer Best Restaurant and helped with the clean-up after the flood of 1972. They worked side-by-side in building Country Cupboard Restaurant and Store with their children in 1973 and worked there until her retirement in 1986.
She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was one of the Holy Sew and Sews. She was an active supporter of the Public Library for Union County and the American Red Cross and enjoyed playing Dominoes and Pinochle whenever the opportunity arose. She was always busy at her sewing machine, making quilt tops and mending things for family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Gary Baylor and his wife, Barbara, of Lewisburg, Carole Hamm and her husband, Robert, of Lewisburg, Jeanne Reyna and her husband, Lou, of San Diego, Calif. and Scott Baylor and his wife, Tracy, of Mifflinburg; brother, William Livingston of Watsontown; and a sister, Madelyn Livingston Jones of Valrico, Fla.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren,
Burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, at the family’s convenience.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837 and The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
