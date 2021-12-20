WATSONTOWN - Roberta "Bobbi" Randall, 91, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with her family by her side at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born April 18, 1930, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary "Ione" (Burns) Seriff. On Dec. 13, 1952, she married Albert C. Randall Sr. and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until his death on May 15, 2015.
She graduated in 1947 with honors from Watsontown High School. Earlier in life she had worked at the Watson Theater and later retired from Masonite Corp. She had also been a secretary at the Watsontown United Methodist Church and a writer for the Sunbury Daily Item.
She enjoyed baking and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed picnics, camping and loved spending time with her family. She gave selflessly in everything she did for her family.
Earlier in life she played the violin in an orchestra in Sunbury, was a Girl Scout leader in Watsontown, and a member of the Watsontown Post-card club.
Surviving are four children, Bethanie I. Randall, Albert C. "Randy" Randall Jr. and his wife Karin, Lake S. Randall and his wife Janine and Amy L. Hornberger and her husband Michael; eight grandchildren, Kelsi, Zachary, Gabrielle, Lake Ethan and Alexa Randall, and Nathan, Tyler and Brittany Hornberger; two great-grandchildren, Zain and Natalie Hornberger; and a sister-in-law, Rita Seriff in Florida.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a brother, Robert Seriff II.
A memorial service and burial in Watsontown Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
