MILTON — F. Merle Nicholas, 93, of Milton, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home.
Born May 29, 1929, in Delaware Township, he was a son of the late Frank A. and Edythe E. (Machamer) Nicholas. On April 15, 1967, he married the former Anne E. Gantt, who preceded him in death on January 17, 2002.
Merle was a graduate of Watsontown High School. He worked at the former Milton Trust and Safe Deposit Bank, now M&T, where he retired.
He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church (Delaware Run). Merle also served as treasurer on the Delaware Run Cemetery committee.
Merle played the organ for many years at churches throughout the region, retiring at age 91. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, and kept the books for the American Red Cross.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Elena Sisti) Nicholas, of Wallingford, and Jan (Tanja Wessels) Nicholas, of Penang, Malaysia; one stepdaughter, Deborah Gantt Fetterman, of Milton; one grandson, Erik Spudes, of Milton; one sister, Nancy Stump, of Allenwood; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by six brothers, D. Sylvester, Frances, Robert, Donald, John and Jacob Nicholas; four sisters, Shirley Nicholas, Dora Peter, Mary Worthington and Beatrice Baker; and one step son-in-law, David Fetterman.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the Delaware Run Cemetery, Musser Lane, Watsontown, with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
If so desired, memorial contributions in Merle’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.