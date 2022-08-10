WATSONTOWN — James W. Guyer 89, of Main Street, Watsontown, passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
Born in Milton on Jan. 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Willard A. and Sarah (Trewitz) Guyer. He was married on June 7, 1972 to the former Elsie I. Myers who survives.
James attended Milton Schools and he worked for Brodart in Williamsport. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. James enjoyed photography and he liked to work on cars.
He will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife, Elsie; a son Ronald G. Guyer and wife, Hollie of West Milton; a brother John Guyer of Mifflinburg; three sisters, Dorcas Emery of Watsontown, Rachel Felix of Watsontown, and Mary Foresman of Dewart; five grandchildren, Devin, Brent, Corey, Aaron, and Ember; and six great-grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Isabelle, Blaydin, Zelina, and Zaven.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating. Burial will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park in Muncy.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.