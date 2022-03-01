Marjorie H. Rice

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Marjorie Hall Rice, 101, passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Wash., on Feb. 1, 2022.
Born Marjorie Ruth Nichols in 1920 in Forty-Fort, Pa., to George Wilbur and Ruth Sara Ellsworth Nichols, Marjorie was a graduate of Kingston Township High School. In 1946, she married Theodore W. (“Ted”) Hall, son of Edward W. and Cordelia J. Hall, proprietors of Halls Drug Store, Shavertown. Margie and Ted moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where they raised three children. Ted worked as an electrical engineer at General Electric until his death in 1976.
Marjorie’s three children survive her: Christopher W. Hall and daughter-in-law Ellen Hall of Roseville, Calif.; Carol Anne Hall of Fairfax, Va.; and Cynthia Jean Hall of Redmond, Wash.; as well as two grandsons and three great-grandsons. Marjorie was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Besecker and three brothers, Sheldon, Allan and George (Bill) Jr., and brother-in-law Jack Hall. Her sister-in-law, Anne Jewell of Shavertown, survives her.
In 2005, Marjorie married Harold B. Rice of Mifflinburg, Pa., joining him in Mifflinburg until his passing in 2011, at which time she moved to Bellevue, Wash., to be near family. Harold’s four daughters and their families also survive her: Ellen and Joseph Carey of Montoursville, Pa.; Sally and William Sorber of Corning, N.Y.; Susan and Stephen Wenner of Mifflinburg, Pa.; and Marjorie and David Wonderlich of South Williamsport, Pa.
Marjorie was employed for many years at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield and later as a volunteer at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. As an artist, she painted award-winning portraits and landscapes and exhibited her work widely. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the National League of American Pen Women, hosting the national convention in Boston in 1986. Marjorie was a devoted member of the Pittsfield First United Methodist Church during her 66 years in Pittsfield. In Mifflinburg, she attended the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church and the Lewisburg Chapter of P.E.O.
Known for her striking beauty, eternal optimism and great enjoyment of life, she was loved and admired by family, friends and colleagues and will be sorely missed. Services will be private, with internment in Pittsfield Cemetery, Mass.
Condolences may be shared at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/berkshire/name/marjorie-rice-obituary?id=33276550
