MILTON — Donald W. Mull, 79, of Shakespeare Road, Milton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Sept. 22, 1941, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Wilson B. and Sara P. (Helt) Mull. He was married Dec. 23, 1997, to the former Juliann Steinbacher, who survives.
Donald was a 1959 graduate of Montandon High School and worked as a public safety officer for Bucknell University retiring after 36 years of service in 2003. He also worked for A.C.F. in Milton, drove a bus for the Milton School District, and helped Foster Ranck and his uncle Homer Satteson with farming. He enjoyed woodworking, farming, riding his John Deere tractor and mower and taking care of his horses and dogs. He loved family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife, Juliann; two daughters, Deb Matter of Milton and Donna Kerstetter of Lancaster; a brother, Ronald Mull and wife, Amy, of Milton; a sister, Dorothy Paige and companion, Will, of Montandon; a sister-in-law, June Mull of Milton; three stepchildren, Annette Maggs of Williamsport, Christopher Stopper of Milton, and Brian Stopper of Williamsport; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Mull.
Due to the pandemic there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Haven Ministry, 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury, PA 17801 or to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
