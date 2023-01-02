MOUNTAIN TOP — Ellen Ruth (Whitaker) Woodworth quietly passed away in her sleep on Friday, December 30, at Smith Health Care in Mountain Top, PA. She had recently celebrated her 89th year.
Born in North Anson, on December 8, 1933, Mom was the eldest daughter of Richard E & Etta G (Chase, Arsenault) Whitaker. She was raised in Madison with three sisters and two brothers. A 1952 graduate of Madison High School, she married the love of her life, Randolph J. Woodworth, in May 1953. Together they raised their nine children on Reed Street in Skowhegan until 1982 when she and Dad moved to Milton, Pennsylvania, with their three youngest children.
Mom worked at Whittemore’s Restaurant, Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, and the Redington Home for Women. She was most proud of the catering service she owned and operated for several years. While in Pennsylvania, she worked as a private care attendant for many seniors.
She was predeceased by her husband, Randy, her daughter, Maureen Elayne, her daughter-in-law, Jackie Ring Woodworth, and brothers, David Arsenault and Richard Whitaker and her sisters, Alyce Grant and Mary Gray.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jayne (Richard) Monroe of Randolph, ME, Stephen (Cydna) Woodworth of Canton, GA, Tobey (Karen) Woodworth of Plymouth, MA, Randy Woodworth (Kim Brown Brooks) of Rome, ME, Martha (Dale) Burdette of Copperas Cove, TX, Marian (Ronald) Lee of Anchorage, AK, Nathan (Michelle) Woodworth of Copperas Cove, TX & John (Kim) Woodworth of Wapwallopen, PA as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Cates of Norridgewock, her brother-in-law, John Gray of Orono and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her burial will occur at Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan later this spring.
There will be a private service for family in Skowhegan Maine.
