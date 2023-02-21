Dorothea A. Prosseda

LEWISBERRY — Dorothea A. (Arner) Prosseda, 91, of Lewisberry, formerly of Milton, passed away at her daughter’s home in Lewisberry.
She was born in Danville on May 15, 1931, and was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Milroy) Arner.
On November 26, 1999, Dorothea married the late Luca E. Prosseda and they celebrated 9 years of marriage together until his death on February 25, 2008.
She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1949. She then went on to attend Bloomsburg University. Dorothea worked for various places throughout the valley as a bookkeeper and retired from Buffalo Valley Sewer Authority on May 31, 1996.
Dorothea was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, West Milton, the Business and Professional Woman’s Club, Milton and AARP. She loved to travel, going on cruises, trips to Halfway Dam and visiting with people.
She is survived by her two adoptive daughters and son-in-law, Karen D. and Kenneth L. Tutorow of Huntington Mills and Keran L. Crittendon of Lewisberry; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to personally thank Jamie Myers for the many years of being her compassionate caregiver along with the staff of Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17402-4741.
A viewing will be held for Dorothea on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Farley of Stillwater Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.