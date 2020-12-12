NEW COLUMBIA — Robert H. Funk, 79, of New Columbia, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born on March 9, 1941, in East Chilisquaque Township, and was the son of the late Paul J. and Mary A. (Aikey) Funk.
On Dec. 22, 1957, Robert married the former Dora J. Hauck, who survives, by Reverend Bottinger of West Milton.
He attended the Milton Area Schools in White Deer, New Columbia and Milton. Robert worked at Watsontown Brick Co.; PA House, Lewisburg; Jasper Wood, Watsontown; ACF Industries, Milton; Ceco and New Columbia Joist, and retired in 2003 after 35 years.
Robert was a member of Buffalo Valley Motorcycle Club, Lewisburg. He and Dora joined the club in 1965. He was the president for 45 years. He loved riding his Harley Davidson with Dora. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, gardening, yard work, watching his nephew racing at the Selinsgrove Speedway. He also enjoyed traveling and following around the Bob and Dean McNett Country Band. Robert especially loved country music.
In addition to his beloved wife Dora, Robert is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Annette J. Rager of Mifflinburg, Robin E. and Donald Whitaker of Mt. Pleasant Mills and Wendy K. Funk and her companion Larry Snyder of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Terry (Tiffany) Rager Jr., Heidi (Roger) Miller, Rebecca Peters, Kira Whitaker and Johnny Shultz, III; eight great-grandchildren, Craig Funk Jr., Terry Rager III, Dominic Rager, Ryan Miller, Brett Bickhart, Aaron Peters, Harley Peters and Noah Rathfon; two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emma Funk; and one sister, Rosemary Mertz of Watsontown.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one grandson, Craig R. Funk Sr.; one son-in-law, Terry Rager Sr.; two brothers, James P. and Charlie E. Funk; and two sisters, Bonnie L. Funk and Ethel Aikey.
A graveside service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Forest Hills Cemetery with his longtime friend Pastor Shawn McNett officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation and Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
The service can be viewed online at 2 p.m. at the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Robert---Funk
