Christine L. Johnson

ALLISTON, Ala. — Christine Johnson passed on January 18th at her home in Anniston, Ala., with her husband of 53 years by her side.
Chris was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1967. After graduation she attended beauty school and was employed at the Betty Troup Beauty Salon. When assuming the life of a military wife she moved to different bases throughout the United States and also spent time in Germany. She was always the life of the party and people enjoyed her somewhat offbeat sense of humor.
She loved spending time with her family, consisting of husband Billy; daughter Joni Miller (Mike) and their children Marleigh and Michael who reside in Florida; daughter Julie Beals (Anthony) and their daughter Ivy who reside in Birmingham, Ala.; and her sister Joni Powell, who lives in Milton; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ray D. and Arlene (Specht) Yoder.
She will forever be loved and missed by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing her.
A private family visitation will be held at Millers Funeral Home in the Toby Miller Chapel on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
