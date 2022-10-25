Madaline J. Whitnack Fegley

Madaline (Maddie) J. Whitnack Fegley of Williamsport, PA, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on October 12, 2022, at Bedrock Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Facility. She was born on December 31, 1927, in Duboistown, to Jesse LeRoy and Viola May (Call) Whitnack. She will be sorely missed by her devoted and loving husband of 48 years, James (Jim) Fegley. She is also survived by daughters Rita Whitlock Marks (Charlie), Asheville, NC and Cathy Johnson (Lew), Muncy, PA, son Robert Schweppenheiser, Linden, PA, stepson David Fegley (Patti), Northumberland, PA, and grandchildren Brady Buck (Calla), Landisville, NJ, Jason Buck, Charlotte, NC, Jessica Chance Humer (Josh), Dover, PA, Andrea Chance, Muncy, PA, Brett Johnson, Erie, PA, and great-granddaughter Alexis Buck Espino, Roanoke, VA. Maddie was predeceased by son Joseph Chance.
After her nurses’ training at Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing, she worked at Divine Providence Hospital, Muncy Hospital, and Geisinger Medical Center before earning a degree in Hospitality and Food Service from Indiana University of PA. For the remainder of her career, she was Head Dietician for Danville Area School District and, later, the State Correctional Institution – Muncy. With her interpersonal skills and uncompromising work ethic, she was a highly valued manager and administrator commended by the office of the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania for her “outstanding” contributions to the facility.
In Watsontown she served as Little League Auxiliary President and Cub Scout Den Mother. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she was Worthy Matron of Felicitas Chapter 500 and District Deputy of District 10B. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Watsontown, St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Muncy, and Messiah Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, FL. After her retirement to Ft. Myers, FL, she joined the Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the local chapter of the American Sewing Guild.
An expert seamstress, Maddie made custom draperies and slipcovers, bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns, costumes for special events, and clothing for herself and her children. After the introduction of computerized sewing, and well into her later years, she designed and crafted quilts, fashion apparel, and household decor. With a love of travel, she visited Hawaii, Australia, and several European countries.
A memorial service will be held for immediate family only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.