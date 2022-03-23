MILTON — Services for Paul E. “Whitey” Rearick who passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Friends and relatives will be received from 1-2 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery.
