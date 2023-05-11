LEWISBURG — Louis R. Arndt, 91, formerly of Hepburn Street, Milton passed away on May 8, 2023, at Celebration Villa of Lewisburg. Born in Williamsport on July 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Noah S. and Vadabelle (Lesch) Arndt. He was married on July 1, 1954, to the former Rosemarie E. Strieder who survives.
Louis was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School and he worked at American Home Foods for 36 years until he retired in 1991. He was a veteran serving in the Air Force from 1951-1955. Louis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. He was a member for over 60 years of the Masonic Lodge 256 and the American Legion Post 71 both in Milton. He was also in the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corps, the Milton Community Band, and the Danville Community Band.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; a son Ronald L. Arndt and wife, Laura of Lewisburg; a daughter in law Mary Arndt of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Ashley Stump and husband, Joe, Adam Arndt and wife, Krista, Jessica Powell and husband, Dwight, and Noah Auras; seven great grandchildren, Collin Arndt, Cayden Stump, Joleigh Stump, Ashtyn Stump, Olivia Arndt, Jackson Powell, and Jacoby Powell; and a great-great-grandson, Luca Arndt.
Louis was preceded in death by a son, Edward R. Arndt.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 26 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Shirk officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery.
