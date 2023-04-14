WATSONTOWN — David C. Walize, 69, of Watsontown, died on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born January 27, 1954, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Reuben T. Jr. and Marion M. (Smith) Walize. On September 15, 1979 he married the former Karen Muffly, who survives. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Dave was a 1971 graduate of Milton High School and attended Penn State Hazleton. He worked various part time jobs following his schooling. Most recently, Dave worked in plumbing, heating and air conditioning for Norman E. Buck Plumbing and Heating, Watsontown, where he dedicated 44 years of service.
He was a member of Milton Lutheran Church.
Dave was a 28 year member of the Masonic Lodge #401 F&AM, Watsontown, where he previously served as Office of Grand Master and as secretary for the past 16 years. He is also a member of the Williamsport Consistory and Scottish Rite.
Dave was a 41 year member of the Watsontown Lions Club, currently serving as a club director and also a past president and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow award.
He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fly fisherman skilled at tying his own flies. Dave also enjoyed trips to Penn State Football games, and was a diehard Raiders fan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are six siblings, Linda M. and Earl Shreck, of West Milton, Reuben T. III and Kathy Walize, of Lexington, KY, Dean S. and Debra Walize, of Milton, Dane S. and Dawn Walize, of West Milton, Lois Jane Smith, of Williamsport, and Dale E. Walize, of Mifflinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a Lions and Masonic Service will be held following the viewing.
Friends will be received again from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 20, at Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning Street, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at noon with Pastor Gary Schaeffer, officiating.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests contributions in Dave’s memory be made either to the Watsontown Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 96 Watsontown, PA 17777, the Watsontown Lions Club, mailed to the funeral home at 308 Main Street Watsontown, PA 17777, or the Class of 1971 Charles E. Heller, Jr. Scholarship Fund.
