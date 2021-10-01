LEWISBURG — Margaret Anne (Peggy) Tufts, 81, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born Jan. 27, 1940, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late William A. Tufts and Kathryn M. (Green) Tufts.
Surviving is a brother, William Tufts of Mifflinburg, and a nephew, Joseph Tufts of Mifflinburg.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with Father William Richardson as celebrant. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
To share in Margaret's online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com.
