WATSONTOWN —Joseph P. “Joe” Emery Jr., 89, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 6, 1931, in Selinsgrove, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy (Hendricks) Emery. On July 21, 1958, he married the former Virginia L. Hoffman, and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage until her death in 2015.
Joe was a 1950 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He honorably served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the Watsontown American Legion. He worked for Philco-Ford, Watsontown and later retired after over 30 years of service as a postal carrier in Watsontown. Joe was active with Watsontown Little League, as a coach and board member.
He was a member of the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown. He was an avid Yankees and Penn State fan, Joe loved to talk with people and will always be remembered for his friendly disposition.
Joe is survived by a son, Mickey C. Emery, of Watsontown; three daughters, Eleanor E. and her husband Mark Stepp, of Winfield; Diane L. and her husband John Fowler, of Milton; and Lisa E. and her husband Brett Corbin; four brothers, James Emery, of Milton; Harry Emery, of Watsontown; Louis Emery, of Northumberland; and Jack Emery, of Watsontown; two sisters, Patsy Huffman, of Sunbury; and Diane Reich, of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Emery; and two brothers, Edgar H. Emery Sr. and Robert Emery.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests contributions in his memory be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented