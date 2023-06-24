MILTON — Gregory R. Brouse, 68, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 23, 1954, in Milton to Patricia (Auman) Haas of Lewisburg and the late William Haas. He was married to the former Mary Guillotte. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Greg was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his enlistment he graduated from Williamsport Community College in 1976.
He was a truck driver with Milton Trans. He was also involved with Little League as a coach in Milton for many years and as District 13 Administrator for 14 years.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Heather and Quinton Ditty of Milton; a son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Cheyenne Brouse of Milton; five grandchildren, Kylie and her husband Justin, Koby, Noah, Hunter and Emily; two brothers Michael Brouse of Dewart, and Lyle Brouse of Kreamer; and two sisters, Tina Bitler of Virginia, and Billie Jo Stahl of Montgomery.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
