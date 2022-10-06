Penelope Jane (Reichard) Maag, loving sister, friend, grandmother, and mother, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022, at the age of 82.
Penny was born on April 6, 1940, in Danville, PA, to Karl and Kathryn (Hertz) Reichard of Milton. She received her degree in physics from the Carnegie Institute of Technology and worked in aerospace for over 30 years, including on the Apollo program at NASA.
Penny had a passion for tennis, travel, and classical music. She was known for her quick wit, her adventurous spirit, and her dedication to fitness.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, Karl, and her mother, Kathryn. She is survived by her children Jennifer (David) Polley and Andrew (Monica) Maag; her three grandchildren, Liz, Danny and Oliver; her brother Bart (Joyce) Reichard and sister Gail Feustel; the father of her children Carl Maag; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held with family on October 8, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
