SUFFOLK, Va. — Barbara Jean Kahler, 79, of Suffolk, Va., peacefully slipped from the embrace of her beloved family on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, while holding the hand of the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Thomas Gohrs Kahler.
Barbara was born Sept. 16, 1942, the youngest and last surviving seventh daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Gordon. She was a 1960 graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Barbara loved being a Navy wife. She found herself stationed in Key West, Fla., Charleston, S.C., and San Francisco, Calif., and finally settling in Hampton Roads. The proud mother of three, Richard Gordon Kahler, Chicago, Ill., Lisa Jean Palmer (Andrew) of Chesapeake, Va. and Roger Alan Kahler (Angela) of Virginia Beach, Va., Barbara reveled in the adventures and accomplishments of her children and five grandchildren, Rachel Lynn Palmer, Hunter Copeland Kahler, Max Jacob Kahler, Mary Pembroke Kahler, and Joseph Andrew Kahler.
She spent years as a dedicated homemaker, as well as being actively involved in the many activities of her family. She later rejoined the civil service, culminating as an office manager for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Though her final few years were spent battling dementia and Alzheimer’s; the disease never fully claimed her identity or knowing her family. Final arrangements are private.
Commented