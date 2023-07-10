Lillian M. Bower, 98, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on August 12, 1924, she was the youngest daughter of the late Elmer and Bessie (Martin) Welch. On February 1, 1950, Lil married Philip C. Bower, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Lil loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of the West Milton United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. Her pride and joy was her family. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who really loved their Mimi. She was an excellent seamstress and always had a pie in the oven to serve any guest that would stop by. She was loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her two children, Philip E. (Penny) Bower of Harrisburg and Becky (Michael) Klinger of New Columbia; a nephew, Richard Welch of Williamsport; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and eight siblings, Lil was preceded in death by one grandson, Aaron Klinger, and one great-grandson, Chayton Huston.
The family will provide flowers. They would like to thank the staff and volunteers from Hospice of Evangelical for the kind and loving way in which they cared for Lil in her final days. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Evangelical via Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
A public viewing will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Service, 125 N. Front Street, Milton, followed by a funeral at 12 noon with the Reverend Ryan Brosious of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.