LEWISBURG - Gladys A. (Heimbach) Guffey, 88, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born May 28, 1933, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Susie (Donachy) Heimbach.
On Oct. 24, 1953, Gladys married the late George E. Guffey and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together until his death last year.
Gladys was a busy lady and enjoyed working in her yard, painting, humming birds, cooking and reading. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rick N. and Kathy Guffey of New Columbia; two daughters and one son-in-law, Georgia A. Radel of Lewisburg and Angela R. and Byron Chaundy of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Radel, Beth (Richard) O’Neal, Joshua Chaundy, Aaron (Bethany) Guffey and Brittany Guffey; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Radel, Brennan Radel and George Guffey; one brother, Glenn Heimbach of Milton; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sara and Robert Clow of St. Louis, Mo., Linda and James Lower Sr. of Lewisburg and Kay and John Tyson of Lewisburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Heimbach and three sisters; Ethel Guffey, Helen Yordy and Bette Fogelman.
A memorial service for Gladys will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
For online condolences go to www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented