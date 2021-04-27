TURBOTVILLE - Rita M. Prentiss 84, of King Street, Turbotville, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 14, 1937, in Atlas, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Urbanowicz) Kaminski. She was married Oct. 8, 1955, to Harold L. Prentiss, who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2019.
Rita attended Mount Carmel schools and she was a member of St. Joseph Church in Milton. She worked in the office for Professional Driver’s Academy in Milton.
Rita loved to spend time with her family, and she especially loved caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Harold “Harry” Prentiss of Sunbury; two daughters, Marie Heimbach of Milton and Eileen Povish of Turbotville; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Henry, Joseph, Edward, and Anthony Kaminski; a sister, Helen Hirsch; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Rowan.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.
