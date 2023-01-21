SUNBURY — Bonnie L. Kaufman, 82, of Sunbury and formerly of Milton, passed away on January 19, 202,3 at Nottingham Village in Northumberland. Born in Danville on May 5, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Sam and Irene (Engleman) Steese. She was married to Allen E. Kaufman, Jr who preceded her in death in 2005.
Bonnie was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School, and she attended Pennsylvania College of Technology. She retired as a caseworker from Keystone Human Services in Sunbury. She had also been employed by West Co. and Lycoming County Children and Youth. She was a member of St. Monica Parish in Sunbury and formerly a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, where she was a Sunday school and a member of the Church choir which was invited to sing for the Pope. Bonnie was an integral part of spiritually guiding many people to the love of Jesus. Bonnie and Allen were involved in Marriage Encounter and Cursillo. They were also foster parents changing many lives of children who needed a loving home. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Bonnie discovered her creative side a little later in life with painting and drawing. Her love for music was lifelong, but she especially loved Nat King Cole.
She is survived by four daughters, Terri Connelly and husband, Mike, Michelle Korbich and husband, Greg, Katrina Mouery and husband, Eric, and Natasha Dunlap and husband, Troy all of Northumberland; two stepchildren, Russ Kaufman and Mary Burfield both of Allenwood; three sisters Carol Howell, Ella Mae Maines, and Donna Bennage; and seven grandchildren, Peirce Connelly, Elizabeth Korbich, Alex Korbich, Breanna Mouery, Jacob Mouery, Katlynn Weidensaul, and Clair Dunlap; and step grandchildren, Steve Ellis, Jenny Ellis, Rusty Kaufman, Mandy Maurer, and Christy Yerdon
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; a grandson, Jarod Dunlap; a stepdaughter, Sharon Foresman; a foster daughter, Anna Mensch; four brothers, Glen Bennage, Larry Bennage, Glenn Steese, and Rodney Steese; and a sister, Barbara Coup.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday January 25, at St. Monica Parish, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with the Rev. Fred Wangwe officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia. Preceding the mass will be a rosary service at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives will be received after the committal service for a celebration of Bonnie's life at St. Monica Church Parish Hall at 1 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
