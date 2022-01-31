LEWISBURG - David A. Speece, 26, of Lewisburg, passed away to his Heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his house with his loving family by his side.
He was born in July 29, 1995, in Lewisburg, and was the son of David A. and Tammy L. (Winder) Speece, who survive, of Lewisburg.
David was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 2014. He volunteered his time at various nursing facilities and loved to help others. He attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed cooking and game shows, word searches, puzzles, riding his Gator and golf cart, diamond art painting, DIY projects and helping others however he could. Most of all David loved his family and spending time with them, especially his nieces.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Jo-Ann Speece of Lewisburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Miranda L. and Andrew J. Susen of South Williamsport; two nieces, Wrenley and Lennox Susen; one uncle, Steven Speece of Watsontown; and four aunts, Deborah and Tom Diehl of Carbondale, Kelly Haupt of Watsontown and Cathy and Mike Cupp and Donna Winder, both of Milton.
David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lenwood and Esther Winder; two uncles, Ronald and Scott Winder; and two aunts, Mary Fisher and Nancy Marshall.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 in the main auditorium with Pastor Ryan Brosious officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family would like to ask that those in attendance to wear bright-colored clothes to represent the positive life that David lived. The service for David can be viewed via Facebook Live on the Dale Ranck Facebook Page at 11 a.m.
Online condolences can be sent at www.DaleRanck.com.
