Fred A. Blyler

HANOVER — Fred Arthur Blyler, 82, of Hanover, passed peacefully at Homewood at Plum Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Patricia K. (Smith) Blyler.
Born September 13, 1940, in Lewisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Arthur and Kathryn L. (Hopp) Blyler.
Mr. Blyler graduated from Penn State University with a BS and MS in Aerospace Engineering. He worked in the Aerospace Industry for his entire 40 year career. For many years, Fred was a Sunday School teacher and was active in many church activities, to include serving as Director of the PAL Lunch Program affiliated with the Council of Churches. He was also a blood donor for most of his life. Fred loved spending time with his family, as well as sailing, photography, genealogy and restoring old cars.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Blyler is survived by four daughters: Susan Patzer and her husband, Jeffrey, of Landisville, PA; Angela Benjamin and her husband, Timothy, of Sharpsburg, GA; Annette Elseth (wife of the late Robert) of Burke, VA; and Crystal Blyler and her husband, Van Sickler of Rockville, MD; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Arlan Blyler and his wife, Rose, of Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings: Charles Blyler, Lee Blyler, Francis Blyler and Marion Klinger.
A funeral service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, at the Homewood at Plum Creek Chapel, 425 Westminster Ave. in Hanover with Chaplain Jack Biondo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Dubs Church Cemetery in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, December 19, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., in Hanover. It is requested by the family that masks be worn to all services.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the wonderful care received during the four years Fred resided at Homewood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Care Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331 or online by visiting https://www.homewood.com/foundation/make-gift-today, or to the Myositis Association, 1940 Duke St., Suite 200, Alexandria, VA 22314.
