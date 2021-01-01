MONTANDON - Thomas E. Shutt, 66, of Montandon, walked by faith and through faith, he was granted his place in Heaven on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Tom was a loyal Christian, husband, father, grandfather and best friend.
He was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Lewisburg, and was the son of John E. and Janet J. (Reedy) Shutt who survive in Muncy.
Tom served his country proudly in the United States Army from Jan. 31, 1978-July 28, 1982 and served as a Military Police Officer in the traffic accident investigation department. He was part of the 3rd Opns Bn USAFS in Bad Aibling, Germany. He went on to serve in the National Guard from July 18, 1987-July 17, 1989 and served in the Hq. & amp; Hq. Co., 3rd Battalion, 109th Inf.
On Aug. 11, 1984, Tom married the former Julie A. (Bergenstock) and they celebrated their 36-year anniversary this year.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1972. He also attended Sun Area Vocational School and studied carpentry. He worked for ConAgra, Milton and retired in 2017.
Tom was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, Montandon, and Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton. He was also a member of the NRA, Wild Turkey Federation, Keystone Reptile Club, Wounded Warriors and the Christian Bow Hunters Association. He enjoyed hunting, kayaking, hiking, biking, running and just being outdoors. He was also photographer and enjoyed taking photos of nature.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jason M. and Kimberly Shutt of Danville; one stepdaughter, Colleen Danowsky of Milton; three grandchildren, Mya Danowsky, Landen Shutt and Kailey Shutt; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and David Engelman of Muncy, Leslie and Greg Valentine of Montandon and Lisa and Del Libby of Gardners and his father and
mother-in-law; Larry and Nancy Bergenstock of Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the local non-kill animal shelters.
All services for Tom are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton. For online condolences visit www.DaleRanck.com.
