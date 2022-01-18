MILTON — Tilghman R. “Tim” Shrawder, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 12, 1944, in Middleburg, he was the son of the late Orval and Mildred (Welliver) Shrawder. He was married to the former Sally Showers. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Tim was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School and had retired from American Home Foods. He served in the Pa. National Guard.
He coached Little League at many levels in both baseball and softball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Milton Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 71, where he served on the Honor Guard. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Sally, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Dana Shrawder, of Watsontown; a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Matt Russell, of Milton; four grandchildren, Sara Whipple, Garrett Russell, Nicholas Shrawder and Gaven Russell; and two sisters, Jean Young, of Watsontown and Olga Pursel, of Milton.
Tim was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Whipple; four brothers, Roy Shrawder, Rodney Shrawder, Orval “Butch” Shrawder and Dale Shrawder; and a sister, Beverly Shrawder.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.Private burial with military honors will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park Montgomery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Tim’s name may be made to the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.