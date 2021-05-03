MILTON - Rozella G. Follmer, 87, of Milton, entered into rest at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Montandon, a daughter of the late Leroy and Ruth (Boyer) Zimmerman of Lewisburg. On May 2, 1953, she married her loving husband Harvey C. Follmer Jr., who preceded her in death.
Rozella was a 1951 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She graduated from Geisinger School of Radiology, Danville. Upon graduation, she worked at Geisinger Medical Center. Rozella also worked at Muncy Hospital, and West Texas Hospital, Lubbock, Texas.
She was a faithful member of Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield, where she served as a deaconess.
Rozella served in leadership roles Milton Junior and Senior Woman’s Clubs and belonged to various card and dominos clubs. She bowled for 50 years with the Wednesday Afternoon Housewives League, Milton, and in the Mifflinburg League. She bowled in many tournaments.
She enjoyed summers at their cottage on Charleston Lake, Ontario, Canada and enjoyed many years at the Ponderosa family farm, where she enjoyed hunting and relaxing.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda Follmer Valliere (the Rev. Steve) of Fleming Island, Fla.; one son and his fiance, Harvey C. Follmer III (Gail Hendricks) Trout Run; one sister and brother-in-law, Lystra (Paul) Mohr, West Milton; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Joan) Zimmerman, Lewisburg; four grandchildren and their families, Seth Valliere (Katrina) of Greenville, S.C. and children Sylas and Lyla; Sean Valliere (Kendall) of Jacksonville, Fla. and son Burke; Taylor Follmer Walter (Daryl) of Mifflinburg and children Addison and Avery; and Kalyn Follmer Morse (Alex) of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. and children Brecken and Blair; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 47 years, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Annabelle (Lee) Baylor, Norman, Okla. and Eileen (Dr. Edward) Coble, Harrisburg; two brothers, Bill (Joan) Zimmerman, Lewisburg and Dane (Rita) Zimmerman, Harrisburg; one sister-in-law, Karen Follmer (David) Wagner, Milton; and mother and father-in-law, Harvey C. and Bertha Follmer, Milton.
Her children want to thank her caregivers during her illness, Lystra Mohr, Taylor Walter, McKenzie Hendricks, Katrina Valliere, and Deb Womer. They would also like to thank her special friends, Cindy and Jeff Hassenplug, Milton, and Lenora Russell, Milton.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Winfield Baptist Church, 330 PA-304, Winfield, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Corey Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shiloh Youth Ranch, 10655 Roseland Road, Sebastian, FL 32958.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
