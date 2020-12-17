LEWISBURG - Barbara H. Mummey, 73, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.
A native of Union County, she was born Sept. 26, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the later Robert B. and Elizabeth (Chappell) Hubler.
Barb was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, valedictorian of the Class of 1965, received her B.A. from Bucknell (Summa Cum Laude), and a M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Barb was an English and Latin teacher at the Lewisburg Area High School for 37 years, from 1972 to 2009. She served as advisor to the Key Club, National Honor Society, School Literary Publication and 4-H. She was one of the first three recipients of the Outstanding Alumi Award present by the Lewisburg High School Alumni Association. She was a world traveler and volunteer for Toy For Tots. In retirement, Barb took great joy in spending time with with her family in Lewisburg and at the shore.
Surviving are three children, Robert Mummey, Karen Mummey, and Matthew Mummey; three grandchildren, Jacob Keesler, Parker Mummey, and Danielle Mummey; and a sister, Mary Beth Griffith.
Also surviving are dear friends Barb Kiper, Lynn Kerr, and former husband, Rudy Mummey.
At Barb's request, there will be no public services.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
