MILTON - Archie S. Varone, 61, of Milton, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 6, 1960, in Hackensack, N.J., a son of Catarina (Bosco) Forshay. On June 18, 1983, he married the former Jane Bavitz, who survives. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Archie was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as a diver.
Early in life he worked as an auto mechanic, and then as the Automotive Technologies program teacher for Milton High School. He most recently owned and operated A and J Auto Maintenance Center, Milton, with his wife.
Archie was a motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, Milton. He also enjoyed wood working and in earlier years, rock crawling with his Jeep.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Tyler Hickox, and one precious granddaughter, Annabelle Olivia Hickox, all of Centreville, Md.; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Gino and Bernadette Varone, and Salvatore Varone; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Mark Benvenuto; and his mother-in-law, Caroline Bavitz.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Richard Bavitz.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
If so desired, contributions in Archie’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
