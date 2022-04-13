NEW COLUMBIA — A memorial service for Arlin G. (Gearhart) Honaker, who died Feb. 2, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at White Deer Chapel, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia.
