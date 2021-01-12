MILTON — Donna R. Gotshall, 72, of Millers Bottom Road, New Columbia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Born March 9, 1948, in Ithaca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Shirley L. (Berger) French and Joseph S. and Nancy McCrea.
Donna graduated from Easton High School in 1966. She was a homemaker. She was an active member of the Salvation Army in Milton and was once the nutritionist for their preschool. She liked to crochet and sew and she enjoyed camping and word puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family. Donna will be greatly missed by her cat, Boo-Boo.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamila Reed of Milton, Johnnie Jo “J.J.” Williams of Milton and Dana R. Williams of Potts Grove; two sons, Joseph R. Williams of Milton, and Matthew M. Williams and wife, Trisha of New Columbia; a sister, Bonnie McConnaghey of western Pa.; three brothers, Randy, Rusty, and Terry French of Ithaca, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren, Logan Buck, Halie Pursley, Joann Williams, Brooke Williams, Aimee Anderson, Lindsay Reich, R.J. Reich, Dylan Williams, Zoey Williams, Daniel Williams, Katelyn Williams, and Cassandra Williams; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
