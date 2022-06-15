BRADENTON, Fla. — Jerry K. Clemens, 67, formally of Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Bradenton Fla.
He is survived by his wife Lynn G. Clemens; his three children, Christopher and Madison Clemens (Carson, Cali, Brooklyn, Piper and Quinn) of Lubbock, Texas, Corey and Amy Clemens (Claire and Carter) of Sheboygan, Wisc., and Courtney and Spencer Loebel (Charlotte) of Glenbeulah, Wis.; his sister Linda Emory; and sister-in-law Jan Clemens, both of Milton, Pa.
Jerry attended Milton High School, Class of 1972.
