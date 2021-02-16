LEWISBURG — Rayanna Lee O’Grady, 39, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born June 8, 1981, in Danville, she was the daughter of Peggy (Narrigan) Renner and her husband Lewis of Lewisburg and the late Carl Lee Fox.
Rayanna was a 1998 graduate of Milton High School and had worked in home health care.
She is survived by three children, to whom she dedicated her life, Brandon Michael Zarr of Montandon, Emily Lynn Zarr of Montandon and Hailee Marie Willis of Lewisburg; a brother, Ronald James Dean O’Grady of Milton; and a sister, Winter Jo Wertz of Milton.
Due to the current health crisis services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
