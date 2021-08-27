LEWISBURG — Donald A. Moyer, 83, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 2:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Troxelville, a son of the late J. Gardner and Pauline (Aurand). On Sept. 2, 1956, he married the former Dawn E. Moyer, who survives. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Don was a member of the first class to graduate from West Snyder High School in 1956. He was active with FFA and served as Chaplain.
During his teen years, he worked for various farmers in the Troxelville area. He was employed at W.W. Hoffman Construction, Moore Business Forms, and in 1975 he formed Moyer Crane Service and was owner and operator until his retirement in 2005.
He was active with Boy Scout Troop 509, was an Ordeal member of Order of the Arrow and served on the Troop Committee for many years.
Don was a member and Past Master of the F&AM Charity Lodge #144; and a member of Williamsport Consistory. He served on the Advisory Board of Lewisburg Rainbow Assembly #158 and was awarded the Grand Cross of Color. He was also a member of the Kreamer Rod and Gun Club since 1954.
He was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, and served on the church council and as Adult Sunday School Treasurer.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Herbert (Ruby), and Steven (Judy); two daughters, Lori Moyer and Lisa (Scott) Weiser; 12 grandchildren who were his joy and delight, Zachary (Brooke), Tiffany, Ben (Jenelle), Joshua (Heather), Aaron (Jennifer), Kathryn (Tony), Jarred (LaCresha), Laura (John), Jacob (Ashley), Sara (Phil), Julie, and Ronnie; 16 great-grandchildren who added to his joy, Hailey, Noah, Evelyn, Jonathan, Audree, Aria, Miles, Hank, Lila, Wyatt, Jaxon, Eli, Liam, Taylor, Trevor, and Hazel; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, J. Galen, J. Edward; and sister, Dolores Knepp.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:45. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8994 PA-235, Troxelville, with Pastor Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in Troxelville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, https://lovetotherescue.org/ or to the Camping Program at Camp Karoondinha C/O Susquehanna Council, BSA, 815 Northway Road, Williamsport, PA 17701
