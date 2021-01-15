MILTON — Raymond E. Pentycofe, 94, of Montour Street, Milton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 15, 1926, in Milton, he was the son of the late Jerry and Melva (Robnault) Pentycofe. He was married for 66 years to Shirley (Berger) Pentycofe, who preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2015.
Raymond was a graduate of Milton High School and he served in the Navy during World War II, mostly in the South Pacific.
Raymond worked as a mechanic at Follmer Garage in Milton, and as a bookkeeper at ACF before retiring as an inspector at ACF in Milton.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton. He was also a member of American Legion Post 71 in Milton.
Raymond liked gardening, yard work, and woodworking. He enjoyed going to the gym.
He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Heimbach of Milton; a grandson, Bill Heimbach and wife, Tiffany of Milton; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ryleigh.
Raymond was preceded in death by a brother, Merrill Pentycofe; three sisters, Ethel Spear, Helen Hanford, and Irene Ashby; and a son-in-law, Errol “Bill” Heimbach.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in Milton Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Gary Schaeffer.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
