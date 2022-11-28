MILTON — Sarah S. Eberly 84, of Lunar Lane, Milton passed away on November 23, 2022, at her home. Born in Sunbury on August 30, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary M. (Bridge) Conrad. She was married on August 28, 1999, to Paul Eberly who survives, they shared 23 wonderful years together.
Sarah graduated from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City. She worked as cook for Lamba Chi fraternity at Susquehanna University. She had also worked at Robinwood Daycare in Milton and Runnerless Knits in Sunbury. She liked cooking and baking. and was known to be the best at it. She enjoyed going to the casino. Sarah loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; four children, Jim (Julie) Allison of New York, Wendy (Brad) Vance of Milton, Kim (Scott) Shuck of New Columbia, and Mike Snyder of Cogan Station; a sister, Lorna (Lynn) Robbins of Millville; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Muratore, James Allison, Ashley (Mike) Dalton, Jennifer (Elliott) Cave, Heidi (Matt) Ahearn, Leah (Cody) Stahl, and Bradley (Taylor) Ulmer; and nine great grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by two husbands, James Allison and Richard Snyder; two sons, Bradley Allison and Richard Snyder; two brothers, William Conrad and James Conrad; and a sister, Grace Slattery.
Services will be held at the family’s convenience.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
