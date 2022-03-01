Richard L. Derr

MONTANDON — Richard LeRoy Derr, 85, of Montandon, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Lewisburg, Pa. the son of the late Melvin and Helen Ritter Derr.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Dorothy F. Weller Derr. They were married Dec. 18, 1958.
Richard was employed by the Milton Shoe Factory, Shultz Manufacturing and Pennsylvania House, from where he retired.
He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church of Lewisburg.
Richard enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling to Florida and collecting his favorite toy – Hess trucks.
Richard will be remembered as a bubbly, loving man with a big heart and contagious laugh and will be missed dearly by all of those who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: David and his wife Debra of Florida; Debbie Seebold and her husband Andrew Hoover of Mifflinburg; Richard and his wife Lorraine of New Columbia; and Kathleen and her husband David of Liberty, Pa.. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored
He was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Joyce Derr, and one great-great-granddaughter
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Richard’s Life on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church, 205 Bull Run Crossing, with Pastor Alan Doebler officiating. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Evangelical Hospice 235 Hospital Drive Lewisburg Pa. 17837
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, Pa. www.visneski.com
