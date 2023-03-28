Donna M. Sekscienski

BOWIE, Md. — Donna Marie Sekscienski (Bower) passed away at home in Bowie, Maryland, on March 1, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Donna was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife. She is survived by her husband, William, to whom she was married for more than 67 years; four children, Mary Ann Krueger (Robert), Susan Ziccardy (Paul), Steve Sekscienski (Jill) and Gregg Sekscienski; eight grandchildren, Ben Ziccardy (Lindsay), Jennifer Krueger (Josh), Katie McMahon (Jesse), Daniel Ziccardy (Krista), Rob Krueger (Lani), Sarah Weldon (Stefan), Grace Sekscienski and Samantha Sekscienski; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tatum, Zoey, Avery, Arabella, J.R., Riley, Henry, Bodhi, Charlotte and Kaleo.
Donna was born and raised in Milton and West Milton, Pennsylvania, and worked for Pennsylvania Power and Light in the early 1950s, before marrying William and moving to Maryland (Adelphi, then Bowie). After raising four children, Donna returned to professional bookkeeping for more than 20 years, including for Dr. John Cosma and Dr. Riad Dakheel, before retiring in the 1990s. She traveled numerous times to New Mexico and the Southwest, the Outer Banks, South Florida and the Florida Keys. She was an avid gardener and created a warm, welcoming home in Bowie for more than 60 years for her family, friends and wildlife. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services are private. Donations can be directed to the American Red Cross.
