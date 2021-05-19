The family of the late Arlene Specht Yoder will be hosting a very casual Celebration of Life in her Honor at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Lower Market Street, Milton. This will be a COVID-compliant gathering for those closest and dearest to our mother.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Kidz announce schedule
- Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended
- Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79
- Defense says Durst had no motive, didn't kill close friend
- Train meet Aug. 21
- Only state official fired over Flint water wants job back
- FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that's too slow
- 7 fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime Milton officer to serve as South Williamsport chief
- Dewart man charged after allegedly fleeing from trooper
- Richard W. Hartman
- Embeck to lead South Williamsport PD
- Watsontown man charged after allegedly throwing food at nursing resident
- Food pros take on sausage stand
- Basement fire quickly doused
- Retired postal carrier to go 'walking for Joe'
- State police investigating alleged rape
- HS Roundup: Local shine at PHAC sections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.