LEWISBURG — Allan D. Quant, 67, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 28, 1952, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., a son of the late Harold R. and Ruth M. (Groendyke) Quant.
Entering Bucknell University in 1970, Allan found his “true self’ in the Bucknell Outing Club and his “true love” in Betsy Justis. They married on August 19, 1972 and finished their Bucknell degrees in 1974. They spent two years at the Nantahala Outdoor Center near Bryson City, N.C. In 1976 Allan and Betsy returned to Lewisburg and in 1978, Allan started his mechanical services business, Ironwood, and proceeded to solve innumerable electrical, heating, plumbing, and design problems for home and business owners in central Pa.
In his spare time, he ran woods trails, competed in local bike/canoe/run races, won a 1987 USCA National Championship in marathon canoeing, volunteered with search and rescue using rescued German shepherds, raised Katahdin hair sheep on their 12 acres called Voyageur Farm, renovated and rented housing units in Milton and Watsontown, and motorcycled the paved and dirt roads of central Pa.
In 1992 he was invited to provide on-river safety for the second annual Susquehanna River Sojourn thus began 24 years of providing on-water safety for scores of week-long river awareness trips on many rivers in Pa., N.Y. and Virginia. Through the many river sojourns and shorter river trips he offered via his business Canoe Susquehanna, Allan introduced thousands of canoe and kayak paddlers to the enjoyment of the rivers and lakes and shores of Pa., N.Y., Va., Maryland, Florida and Canada, and inspired many of those folks to share their skills and love of the outdoors with others.
Recently, when asked how he has spent his life, his answer was “as a problem solver.” That was true, whether your problem was in your paddling skills, home mechanical systems, training your dog, or negotiating your way through life, Allan was there with great insight and advice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeremy Quant, of Lewisburg; three siblings, Brian Quant and his wife, Valerie, of Vero Beach, Fla., Vonnie Bracamonte and her husband, Rick, of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Bill Quant and his wife, Joan, of Lacey, Wash.; four nieces, three nephews, four grandnieces and three grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one daughter, Mariah Quant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person memorial service. Please honor and remember Allan in your own way. An online event will be held to remember Allan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Register for the live event or leave expressions of sympathy at RememberAllan.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s preferred prostate cancer education and early detection program, or the donor’s preferred river enjoyment and protection program, or to the Mariah Quant Scholarship Fund at the Lewisburg Area High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.