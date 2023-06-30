MILTON — Raymond I. Reibsome, 85, of Housels Run Road, Milton, passed away on June 27, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Danville on November 11, 1937, he was the son of the late James W. and Ethel I. (Keefer) Reibsome. He was married on October 28, 1961 to the former Rose M. Griffin who survives.
Raymond attended Danville Schools and he worked as a custodian for Lewisburg School district and after retirement he worked part time for Shikellamy Schools. Raymond served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was a member of Montandon Baptist Church. Raymond like bowling at Imperial Lanes in Milton. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. He was a fan of the Phillies.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; a son, James Reibsome and wife Claudette of Milton; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Reibsome of Milton; and two grandchildren, Brody Reibsome and Morgan Reibsome, both of Lewisburg.
Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Reibsome; a sister, Lois Albertson of Danville; and four brothers, Robert Reibsome, Harry Edward, Leroy Reibsome, and James Reibsome.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. in Harmony Cemetery in Milton with, the Pastor Ronald Wagner officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.