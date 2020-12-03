MIDDLEBURG — Ruth L. Russell, 75, of Middleburg, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 18, 1945, in Delaware Township and raised by her grandparents, Robert and Sadie Shutt. On March 1, 2001, she married Craig Russell, who survives her.
Ruth was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She received an accounting degree from the former Williamsport School of Commerce. Ruth worked as controller for the former Nancy Pants and Curcho’s Grocery Store. She also worked at various donut shops throughout the years, including Dunkin’ Donuts.
Ruth was somewhat of an activist in her younger years and a former PTA member in the Williamsport School District. She was an avid reader and explorer of nature. Ruth loved wildlife and was known as the “bat lady” at Woodward Cave. She enjoyed spelunking many caves throughout Pa.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sons, Richard S. Stetts III and his wife, Christy, of South Williamsport, Kenneth A. Stetts, of Middleburg, and Paul D. Stetts, of Sunbury; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Gene Stroup, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
